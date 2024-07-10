Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE RHP opened at $98.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $122.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director William E. Haslam bought 9,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.28 per share, with a total value of $999,992.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,381.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,248,000 after purchasing an additional 226,547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,669,000 after acquiring an additional 93,082 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 755,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,385,000 after purchasing an additional 52,301 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 611,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,356,000 after purchasing an additional 192,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

