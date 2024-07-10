Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Shares Gap Down to $5.86

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.86, but opened at $5.72. Safe Bulkers shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 144,641 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $603.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $81.67 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

Institutional Trading of Safe Bulkers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 50,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

