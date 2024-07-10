Salomon & Ludwin LLC Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 96.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,498,000. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $336.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $334.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.07. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

