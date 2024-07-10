Salomon & Ludwin LLC Grows Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,498,567,000 after buying an additional 18,853,983 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,307,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,034 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,454,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,637,000 after purchasing an additional 590,815 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 447.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 372,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2,741.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 295,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 285,522 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE FE opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

