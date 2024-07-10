Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 260.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 12.5% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter worth $244,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in American Water Works by 15.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,076 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in American Water Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 137,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Water Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,624,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,038,000 after purchasing an additional 118,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $151.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

