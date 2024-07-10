Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SAND

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $6.07.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 75.01%.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 241,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.