Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives $5.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SGMO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.24. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.06% and a negative return on equity of 182.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sangamo Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 20,132,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92,002 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 34,960 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 31,003 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

