SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $220.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

SAP opened at $200.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. SAP has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $206.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,251,000 after acquiring an additional 746,386 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,031 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SAP by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 812,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,195,000 after purchasing an additional 108,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 404,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,566,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares during the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

