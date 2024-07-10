Sasol (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Shares Up 7.1%

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.85 and last traded at $7.84. Approximately 4,840 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 339% from the average daily volume of 1,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Sasol Trading Up 7.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

