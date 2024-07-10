SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.08.

SBAC opened at $195.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

