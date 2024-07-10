Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,847,094 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,058,874. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $199.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.30.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

