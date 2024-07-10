Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Schroder Oriental Income (LON:SOI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 281 ($3.60) and last traded at GBX 281 ($3.60), with a volume of 355351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.59).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Schroder Oriental Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24,000.00%.

Get Schroder Oriental Income alerts:

Schroder Oriental Income Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £688.47 million, a PE ratio of 5,640.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 270.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 257.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09.

About Schroder Oriental Income

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Oriental Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Oriental Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.