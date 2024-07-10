Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sealed Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.64.

Sealed Air Stock Down 1.6 %

SEE stock opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

