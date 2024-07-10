Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,910,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $560,188,000 after purchasing an additional 69,837 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,156,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,415,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,325,000 after acquiring an additional 455,237 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,983,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $112,087,000 after acquiring an additional 31,352 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,489,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,969,000 after acquiring an additional 600,875 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ST traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.87. The stock had a trading volume of 30,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,034. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -436.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In related news, Director Ali John Mirshekari bought 73,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.17 per share, with a total value of $2,864,776.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

