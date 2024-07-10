Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $132.20

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 132.20 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 133.51 ($1.71), with a volume of 152763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 133.90 ($1.72).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.88) price target on shares of Serica Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Serica Energy

Serica Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Serica Energy Increases Dividend

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 164.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 185.53. The stock has a market cap of £532.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $9.00. Serica Energy’s payout ratio is 8,518.52%.

Insider Transactions at Serica Energy

In other news, insider Chris Cox acquired 12,530 shares of Serica Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £17,040.80 ($21,827.59). In other news, insider Martin Copeland acquired 19,000 shares of Serica Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.37) per share, for a total transaction of £35,150 ($45,023.70). Also, insider Chris Cox acquired 12,530 shares of Serica Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £17,040.80 ($21,827.59). Insiders bought a total of 84,202 shares of company stock worth $5,271,752 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

About Serica Energy

(Get Free Report)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.