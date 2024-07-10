Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Upgraded at Northland Capmk

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SEZL. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sezzle in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock.

Sezzle Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of SEZL stock opened at $95.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.00. Sezzle has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.01 million and a P/E ratio of 41.77.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sezzle will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sezzle news, SVP Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $160,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,226.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sezzle news, SVP Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $160,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,226.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $170,421.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,134,484.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,956 over the last ninety days. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

