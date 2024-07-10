SFL (NYSE:SFL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of SFL from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. SFL has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. SFL had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $229.06 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in SFL by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,699 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in SFL during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in SFL by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SFL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

