Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farrow Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 51,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $2,382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $147.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.59. The company has a market cap of $353.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.