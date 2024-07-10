Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Trading 4.3% Higher

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. 27,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 196,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.44% and a negative return on equity of 79.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,862,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 123.4% during the first quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 526,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 290,855 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,575,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

