Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Stock Price Down 5%

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 293,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 439,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Silver X Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.24.

Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.92 million for the quarter. Silver X Mining had a negative return on equity of 43.58% and a negative net margin of 76.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Silver X Mining Corp. will post 0.0144254 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silver X Mining Company Profile

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

