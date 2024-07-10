Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sirius XM from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $3.25 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Sirius XM stock opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter worth about $31,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 140,560.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

