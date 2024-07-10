SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $115.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

