SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) were down 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.46. Approximately 161,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 429,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SKYT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on SkyWater Technology from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $353.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 3.94.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $79.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 32.59%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 5,432 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $43,999.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 5,432 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $43,999.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Fares sold 8,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $70,534.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,073 shares in the company, valued at $255,621.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 622.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,281,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Free Report)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development, manufacturing, and packaging services in the United States. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.