Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.19.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SWKS

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 745,374 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,429,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,445,000 after buying an additional 740,048 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,724,000 after acquiring an additional 64,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $203,093,000 after acquiring an additional 185,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $106.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.76 and a 200-day moving average of $102.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.