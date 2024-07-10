Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.19.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SWKS
Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 745,374 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,429,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,445,000 after buying an additional 740,048 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,746,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,724,000 after acquiring an additional 64,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,806,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $203,093,000 after acquiring an additional 185,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.
Skyworks Solutions Price Performance
Shares of SWKS stock opened at $106.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.76 and a 200-day moving average of $102.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.23.
Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.
Skyworks Solutions Company Profile
Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Skyworks Solutions
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.