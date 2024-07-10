Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 314,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,048,000 after acquiring an additional 36,536 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $106.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.41.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Skyworks Solutions

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.