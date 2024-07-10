Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.07. Approximately 30,824 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Slate Grocery REIT Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47.

Slate Grocery REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately $2.4 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

