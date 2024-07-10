SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $22.74.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. SLM had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $837.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SLM will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. SLM’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of SLM by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 1,373.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

