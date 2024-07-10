SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.250-0.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.0 million-$350.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.2 million. SMART Global also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.25-0.55 EPS.

SGH opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. SMART Global has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.69.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $300.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SMART Global will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SGH shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,935.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Adams bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $187,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,935.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

