SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $300-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $325.00 million. SMART Global also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.250-0.550 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

SGH stock opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.69.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $300.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $187,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $45,370.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

