Smith Salley Wealth Management Sells 80,448 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Smith Salley Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80,448 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.5% of Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $349,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $5,980,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 363,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4,971.6% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 24,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,963 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,288 shares of company stock worth $25,345,053 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,705,236. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $192.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.92 and a 200-day moving average of $158.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.