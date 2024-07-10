Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.82.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, April 26th.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $14,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 59,894,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $14,270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $419,441.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,508,007 shares in the company, valued at $39,425,870.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,372,583 shares of company stock valued at $19,934,275.
Institutional Trading of Snap
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in Snap by 25.5% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,877,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
