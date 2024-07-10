Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.82.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Get Snap alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SNAP

Snap Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Snap has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $14,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 59,894,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $14,270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $419,441.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,508,007 shares in the company, valued at $39,425,870.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,372,583 shares of company stock valued at $19,934,275.

Institutional Trading of Snap

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in Snap by 25.5% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,877,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

(Get Free Report

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.