Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Shares Down 3%

Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.45. Approximately 139,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 95,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGD has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Snowline Gold in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Snowline Gold from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.50 target price on shares of Snowline Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.25.

Get Snowline Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Snowline Gold

Snowline Gold Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.61. The firm has a market cap of C$856.90 million, a P/E ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Snowline Gold

(Get Free Report)

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowline Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowline Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.