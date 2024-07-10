Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh Purchases 9 Shares of Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh bought 9 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,654 ($21.19) per share, with a total value of £148.86 ($190.68).

Kathryn Mecklenburgh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Kathryn Mecklenburgh purchased 9 shares of Softcat stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,697 ($21.74) per share, for a total transaction of £152.73 ($195.63).

Softcat Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCT opened at GBX 1,624 ($20.80) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,700.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,560.71. The company has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,900.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Softcat plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,150 ($14.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,855 ($23.76).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Softcat to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Softcat to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,950 ($24.98) to GBX 1,490 ($19.09) in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,417.50 ($18.16).

About Softcat

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

