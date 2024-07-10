Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh Purchases 9 Shares of Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Kathryn Mecklenburgh bought 9 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,654 ($21.19) per share, with a total value of £148.86 ($190.68).
Kathryn Mecklenburgh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 7th, Kathryn Mecklenburgh purchased 9 shares of Softcat stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,697 ($21.74) per share, for a total transaction of £152.73 ($195.63).
Softcat Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of SCT opened at GBX 1,624 ($20.80) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,700.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,560.71. The company has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,900.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Softcat plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,150 ($14.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,855 ($23.76).
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
