SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Down 3.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $37.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies traded as low as $25.96 and last traded at $26.29. Approximately 326,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,848,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Northland Capmk lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $62.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 530,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,666,000 after acquiring an additional 129,142 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $261,312,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 251.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 57,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 41,116 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.58.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $204.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

