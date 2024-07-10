Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.54 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Source Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,642 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 982,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,714,000 after acquiring an additional 26,297 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 28,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $207.63 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $210.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.