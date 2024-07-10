Source Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.54 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Source Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,642 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 982,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,714,000 after acquiring an additional 26,297 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 28,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.2 %
NYSE:JPM opened at $207.63 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $210.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.05.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.