Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives $84.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. HSBC downgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $91.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

In other news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,916.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,916.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $472,430 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,771,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,111 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,349,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,333,000 after buying an additional 39,422 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $340,373,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in Southern Copper by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,041,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,759,000 after acquiring an additional 67,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,541,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,190,000 after purchasing an additional 544,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper stock opened at $114.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day moving average is $100.47. The company has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $129.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

