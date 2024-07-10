SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,062,897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 3,443,587 shares.The stock last traded at $395.92 and had previously closed at $393.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $390.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.64.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.