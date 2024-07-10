SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 256.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,464 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,050,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,412 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,697,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,951 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,187,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,097 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 4,698,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,105,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTS stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

