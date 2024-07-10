SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 22,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 69,538 shares.The stock last traded at $54.36 and had previously closed at $54.22.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFIV. Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 476.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 710,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,826,000 after buying an additional 587,261 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,539,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 21,426 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $946,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

