SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 23,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $1,013,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 150.0% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,302,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $94.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.80 and a 12-month high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

