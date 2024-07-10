SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $258.45

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $258.45 and last traded at $258.45, with a volume of 2131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $255.24.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.27 and its 200 day moving average is $229.16.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,931,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,790,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,269.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after buying an additional 39,085 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,600,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 191.0% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

