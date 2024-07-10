Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Ndwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 34.7% during the first quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 27,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. 88,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,279. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

