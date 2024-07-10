Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.

SFM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of SFM opened at $80.58 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $84.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $99,216.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,839.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $99,216.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,147 shares of company stock worth $4,999,299. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 741,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,747,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth about $2,880,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

