Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) and Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Head to Head Survey

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) and Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and Adagene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Biosciences -461.67% -57.53% -43.45% Adagene N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spruce Biosciences and Adagene’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Biosciences $10.09 million 2.30 -$47.92 million ($1.13) -0.50 Adagene $18.11 million 6.71 -$18.95 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Adagene has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Biosciences.

Spruce Biosciences has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adagene has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Spruce Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Adagene shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Spruce Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Adagene shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Spruce Biosciences and Adagene, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Biosciences 0 6 2 0 2.25 Adagene 0 0 1 0 3.00

Spruce Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 786.52%. Adagene has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Spruce Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Spruce Biosciences is more favorable than Adagene.

Summary

Adagene beats Spruce Biosciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial. It is also developing tildacerfont for the treatment of pediatric classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia in children that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and for females with polycystic ovary syndrome, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to research, develop, and commercialize compounds for various pharmaceutical uses; and collaboration and license agreement with Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize tildacerfont for the treatment of CAH in Japan. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Adagene

(Get Free Report)

Adagene Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti- CD137 IgG4 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a masked fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced/metastatic solid tumors. It also offers ADG104, an anti-PD-L1 mAb that is in Phase 2 clinical development; ADG125, a novel anti-CSF-1R mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial; ADG206, a masked, Fc engineered anti-CD137 agonistic POWERbody; ADG153, a masked anti-CD47 IgG1 SAFEbody, which is in preclinical for the treatment hematologic and solid tumors; ADG138, novel HER2xCD3 POWERbody, which is in preclinical for the treatment HER2-expressing solid tumors; and ADG152, a v POWERbody, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment off-tumor toxicities, as well as develops anti-CD28 bispecific POWERbody TCEs. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

