Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Receives $43.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2024

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYRE

Spyre Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SYRE stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.94. Spyre Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $47.97.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.30). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spyre Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.