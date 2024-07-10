Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Receives $43.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Spyre Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SYRE stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.94. Spyre Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $47.97.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.30). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

