SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives $6.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSRM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 4.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,439,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,619,000 after purchasing an additional 929,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SSR Mining by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,303,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,034,000 after buying an additional 533,880 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $50,352,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,588,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,003,000 after acquiring an additional 191,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,397,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,470,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSRM stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $929.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $230.23 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

