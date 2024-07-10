Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) PT Lowered to $20.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.50 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s current price.

STWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

STWD opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.88. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $22.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 615.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 128,477 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 105,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 45,983 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 104,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 51,504 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 126,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

