State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 3.5% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in State Street by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street stock opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.49.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.11.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

