StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
GASS stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.25. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $249.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.84.
StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.71 million for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 9.19%.
About StealthGas
StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.
