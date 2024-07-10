StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

GASS stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.25. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $249.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.84.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.71 million for the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 189,157 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of StealthGas by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

