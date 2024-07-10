Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on STLD

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD stock opened at $124.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.30 and its 200 day moving average is $129.06. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.